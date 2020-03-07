MUMBAI — Randeep Hooda is on a roll. After a pivotal role in “Love Aaj Kal,” he is also set to play an anti-hero in “Radhe,” which will be releasing this Eid. In addition to this, Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the movie “Extraction.”
“Extraction” also stars Chris Hemsworth and marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave. Joe Russo of the director duo Russo Brothers, has penned the story. Noted Hooda: “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.”
Talking about his character, he shared, “It is described as a wrecking ball in the script.. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since most of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions!”
“Extraction” will begin streaming on Netflix on April 24.
