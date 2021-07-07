MUMBAI — Ranveer Singh will make his TV debut with Aapka Colors’ “The Big Picture,” a visual-based quiz show that he will host.
Co-produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V., the show will also stream on Voot and Jio. Singh now follows in the footsteps of star quizmasters Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda.
“The Big Picture” tests contestants’ knowledge and visual memory. With the help of three lifelines, contestants have to answer 12 visual-based questions. Viewers, too, can play the game from their homes and win big prizes.
Said Singh, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with ‘The Big Picture.’ The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with (Aapka) Colors to bring alive this exciting new property.”
Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head of Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network at Viacom18, said, “It has been our constant endeavor to tread beyond the conventional to provide premium variety content. With a view of bringing new and enhanced entertainment experience for our viewers, we have, over the years, pioneered diverse genres that include dance reality shows, talent-based shows, stunt-based shows and voyeuristic content. Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows. We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to viewers with superstar Ranveer Singh. He is a maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show, and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India.”
It will go on floors soon.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18, added, “With this show, we are entering an exciting new territory and introducing a fresh, new international format on Indian television. What stands out is the show’s simple yet focused format based on visuals, interesting lifelines and enhanced interactivity interface for the viewers. Visuals are a powerful medium, one with which the new-age India best connects. This concept will not only provide viewers with a platform to test their visual knowledge but also give them a chance to win BIG. We are extremely excited to welcome the youth icon Ranveer Singh to the Colors family.”
Deepak Dhar, ceo, Banijay Asia, added, “We are delighted to kick off our partnership with the channel with the internationally-acclaimed ‘The Big Picture’ format, and are confident that it will garner as much attention in India as it did internationally.”
The Indian show is sponsored by educational technology company BYJU’S. It is originally an Israeli format.
