MUMBAI— Star Bharat’s “Musakaan,” has different twists every week. Sudesh Berry, a popular face on the show, has been gaining a lot of appreciation for his negative role.
Recently, the actor left the crew speechless in a shoot, where his character thinks he has lost his reel son, Raunak, forever. Berry cried his heart out without the help of glycerin. Said he, “It was one of the most emotionally-challenging scenes I have ever been in. When I’m acting, I live and breathe that character to the fullest. Acting becomes easy when you connect to the character. Also, I am very close to my son in real life. Thinking about it made me so emotional that I didn’t need any glycerin and tears just poured out.”
It was later revealed that the actor also immediately called up his son as soon as he finished shooting. Well, reel and real can indeed blur sometimes with good actors.
