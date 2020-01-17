MUMBAI — EPIC Channel is back with a new season of its hugely popular series, “Regiment Diaries.”
Shot in the regimental centers of the Indian Army, and celebrating the legacy of infantry regiments, the series takes the viewers on an immersive journey into the training and lives of real soldiers. The second season profiles the Parachute Regiment, Kumaon Regiment, Bihar Regiment, Mahar Regiment, Gorkha Regiment and the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles.
Viewers can also catch up on the episodes immediately after the telecast on the channel’s premium video-on-demand service EPIC On. The series is sponsored by Life Insurance Corporation.
Commenting on series launch, Tasneem Lokhandwala, head – content & programming, EPIC Channel said, “The Indian Army is more than just a pillar of modern India. It is a way of life, and through “Regiment Diaries,” we endeavor to celebrate this legacy. It remains one of our most loved and watched shows and we are honored to bring stories of these real-life superheroes to the viewers.”
Samar Khan, chief operating officer, Juggernaut Productions, added, “Working in the Indian Armed Forces is one of the most respected professions in the country. They put their lives at risk to keep us safe. Each story is unique and will move you to tears as you discover the sacrifices made by the men in uniform. However, you’ll always see them happy and proud, without a single complaint. For them, it’s a journey of friendships, patriotism and the will to serve the nation. It is our honor to bring these stories to our viewers.”
Season one of the TV series took viewers through 13 army regimental centers where soldiers—both serving and retired—shared their life experiences from times of peace and war. It showcased stories from Jat Regiment, Madras Regiment, The Grenadiers, Mechanised Infantry, Madras Engineers Group, Brigade of the Guards, Rajputana Rifles, The Garhwal Rifles, Dogra Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Maratha Light Infantry, Sikh Regiment and Rajput Regiment.
“Regiment Diaries Season 1” is available on EPIC On, EPIC Channel's OTT offering, and also available on leading OTT platform Netflix, along with other EPIC original series. EPIC Channel streams live on the smartphone apps across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and MI TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.