MUMBAI — The popular TV star Reyhnaa Pandit will be joining the cast of “Kumkum Bhagya” July 13.
“Kumkum Bhagya,” which has been one of the most popular shows on the channel, is now set to offer a rather interesting twist to its viewers with the entry of the actor. Stepping into the shoes of the grey character that was played for six years by Shikha Singh, Pandit essays the integral and powerful role of Aaliya, Abhi’s (Shabbir Ahluwalia) sister in the show.
Pandit, who last acted in ZEE TV’s “Manmohini,” reveals, “I am very excited to be a part of this show, which has been one of the top-rated shows of Indian television. Playing the powerful role of Aaliya will be challenging, and I am really upbeat about it.”
“Shikha has played the role very well over the past few years and I hope all the fans of the show accept me just the way they loved her. Aaliya’s role has several layers and shades to it and it feels great to be back on set.”
Fans will get to see the next intriguing steps in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul)’s and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar)’s lives. The story before showed Prachi maintaining a distance from Ranbir, after he confessed his love for her, entirely denying the fact that she had herself fallen for him too. After all, he is engaged to be married to Maya. But with his grandmother Daljeet and mother Pallavi seeing Ranbir and Prachi’s chemistry in the mall, will they decide to call off Ranbir’s engagement with Maya in the nick of time?
