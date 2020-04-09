MUMBAI — Laughter is indeed the best medicine, especially now. That seems to be the strategy that Richa Chadha has adopted to spread some cheer. She has started a new parody series on her Instagram, where she appears as a kooky and euphoric news reporter called Quarantina, who shares weird news from all over the world.
Chadha recently also introduced an angry reporter from North India, called Tina Singh, who goes off-script in the middle of the sketch. While Chadha has been seen in comic parts in films like “Fukrey,” her fans saw her off- screen funny self for the first time in “One Mic Stand” last year, where she wrote and performed a stand-up comedy set for a live audience.
The writing is pure satire and her effortless sense of humor is the hook of this series. Penning down some crackling sequences and performing them with finesse, Chadha is in top form as she makes “Quarantina” shine because of her dark humor.
While most stars are busy posting either workout videos or getting fans to laugh by flaunting their home activity skills, Chadha’s effort stands out because she has created something specifically for fans to keep them going.
Chadha said, “In the first week of the lockdown, I was getting depressed myself looking at those that are suffering. It was giving me anxiety. So I decided to do something about it. I wanted to create something that would make people smile.”
“Worrying about what’s in store could push us into a dark space. I am not making fun of the disease and its impact, but simply trying to highlight that even in these conditions, sometimes there’s bizarre news that can make you chuckle despite yourself. For reality and truth, there’s the news, but I wanted to make satire that would lift our collective spirits in these times.”
