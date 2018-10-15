MUMBAI— Rishina Kandhari, after playing goddess Lakshmi in SAB TV’s “Tenali Rama,’ returns to the show as goddess Durga – in all her nine avatars.
To celebrate Navaratri, the makers are rolling out a special track wherein Durga Mata will help and guide Tenali (Krishna Bharadwaj).
Kandhari feels that such unique work is always “exciting and challenging” and the different looks, costumes and jewelry make for additional excitement. She is feeling “blessed” portraying goddesses Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandrakanta, Kushmunda, Skandmata, Katyaini, Maha Gauri and Siddhratri besides Kalratri, who is blue in color.
