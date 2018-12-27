MUMBAI— Sara Ali Khan is already making headlines with her acting talent and gorgeous looks. Moviegoers are looking forward to her second movie, “Simmba,” in which Khan will be seen with Ranveer Singh. The two with director Rohit Shetty feature on the premiere episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show” that will air Dec. 29. The most anticipated show promises to be laugh-riot with the star cast of “Simmba” adding to the extra tadka of entertainment.
Shetty and Singh kept pulling Khan’s leg and revealed lot of secrets on the show. When Sharma quizzed Khan on how she bagged the movie, Shetty revealed how Khan insisted that he should take her in the movie. The way he narrated the story left the audience in splits.
Shetty said that Khan chased him through messages and thereafter approached Karan Johar. Later, Abhishek Kapoor also spoke to Shetty on the actress’ insistence that Shetty watch the rushes of “Kedarnath.” One day, the filmmaker decided to meet Khan, who literally pleaded that he cast her in “Simmba.” Shetty decided on Sara purely looking at her conviction and did not even watch the rushes of her debut film. He mentioned that the actress came in purely because of her hard work and not because her parents called him, which they did not.
Sony Entertainment Television is back with “The Kapil Sharma Show,” and Shetty also expressed his happiness at seeing Sharma and Krushna Abhishek back on one show after a decade. He said that they were the “two best faces on TV. There is no one better than them in terms of comic timing,” he said. Shetty had directed Abhishek in “Bol Bachchan” (2012). The show also features Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh.
Shetty had been a judge on “Comedy Circus” wherein Sharma, Abhishek and Sumona had been competing. Almost after 10 years, he witnessed both the talents together and said that things had come full circle for him. Shetty thanked and congratulated Sony Entertainment Television for getting such talented artists together again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.