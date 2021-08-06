MUMBAI — The new season of Aapka Colors’ “Khatron Ke Khiladi” has been keeping everyone on the edge with some nail-biting stunts that its contestants have been performing. The competition has been intensifying with host and action master Rohit Shetty adding new twists at every step of the way. But while one can sense a lot of tension brewing, Shetty decides to turn things around by playing pranks on the contestants and crew members.
The ones on his “list” will be contestants Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari, who will be seen pulling tricks on crew members under his supervision! The first one to fall prey to their prank is the stunt director, who Bijlani will be seen bribing in order to help him with the stunt. Bijlani will leave no stone unturned and showcase all his acting skills to pull off the trick, from bending down to even sobbing to convince the stunt director. While Bijlani is at it, Shetty has a great time watching and having a good laugh.
Tiwari is asked to procure her phone from the crew members in the most dramatic way. It becomes even funnier as she starts begging for the phone and even starts crying, sitting on the floor like a little child. While everyone is surprised by her behavior, Shetty carries on with his notorious act, leaving everyone in splits.
Even amid the daredevil acts, the “Khatron Ke Khiladi” host and contestants surely know how to enjoy little moments and make every bit of it count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.