MUMBAI — "Bandish Bandits,” a romantic musical drama starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, will launch Aug. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.
The 10-part series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. The series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.
Ritwik plays a Hindustani classical performer named Radhe, and Shreya is the pop star Tamanna. The series also features an original soundtrack composed by the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy who make their digital debut with the show, created and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari.
"While elements of the show are rooted firmly in Indian tradition and values, this is without doubt a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience," said Bindra, who describes the show as "a journey of love, differences and discovery.”
Talking about the Amazon Prime Video series, Tiwari said: " 'Bandish Bandits' is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar. While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it's how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real. I am beyond excited to bring this incredible tale of romance, beautifully told through the musical genius of composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy."
