MUMBAI — Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show “Tara from Satara” has not only impressed the audience with its unique storyline, but the show has been among one of the highest-rated on the channel and the characters are also being loved.
Injuries and pain come as an unavoidable part of life’s journey, and Roshni Walia, who essays the lead role of Tara Mane, recently twisted her ankle and fell during a sequence. She was in terrible pain and her shoot was delayed for two days. She was immediately taken to hospital and doctors said that though the injury was not a major one, she needed bed-rest for a week.
Walia said, “Injuries are a part of any journey and this show itself is one beautiful expedition. Dance is an integral part of the show and, during a sequence, I twisted my ankle.”
“I was rushed to the doctor immediately, who advised me to rest for a few days. Though, I wanted to shoot as the schedule was jam-packed, the team decided otherwise. My entire team has been taking care of me like a family, they actually made me laugh even when I was in pain and Aaji gave me some herbal oils as well that helped a lot. I couldn’t wish for more.”
