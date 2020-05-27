MUMBAI — Actor Rudra Kaushish, who was last seen in Star Plus’s “Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao,” had expanded into production with his own Rekha G Films. His debut short film, “Do Minute,” released on a streaming platform in January.
The actor is now ready with his web series, “Agent Mona 0.1,” which will premiere on a global OTT platform, Hotshots Digital Entertainment. The platform has content that can be easily accessed with a single click.
Kaushish says, “We had shot for “Agent Mona” in the month of February and the subsequent time was utilized for post-production. The series has been shot in Lonavala and has newcomer Pooja Joshi playing the titular character.”
“Agent Mona 0.1” is the story of a special agent who is on a dangerous mission to kill an international terrorist named Masood Khan. The modern female detective is known for breaking into the enemy’s boundaries. However, the detective also has a dark side and whether she would be able to complete the mission is what the film is all about.
Kaushish says, “On the digital platforms, there is a dearth of story-based content. In the name of a story, what they serve is violence, abusive language, sleaze, etc. (Hear! Hear! We say!). We at Rekha G films aimed to be storytellers and tell interesting stories that are a slice of the real world. I hope people love the film and it turns out to be a game-changer for Hotshots Digital Entertainment as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.