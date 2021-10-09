MUMBAI — Navratri is one of our biggest festivals and most energetic if we also consider the dandia-garba element. Here are TV actors from SAB TV shows speaking on what Navratri signifies to them.
Mithil Jain aka Rohit from “Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein”:
“My childhood memories about Navratri date back to when I played Garba and Dandiya for nine days and worshipped all the nine forms of Goddess Durga. I believe this auspicious occasion comes with full fanfare and joy, and it is celebrated with much enthusiasm. I have grown up playing Garba, and I enjoy this festival to the fullest. This year, I will be celebrating the festival with my family at home. I am delighted to celebrate Navratri on the sets of “Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein,” and this track will amp up the entertainment quotient of the show.”
Aashay Mishra aka Vaibhav from “Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein”:
“To me, Navratri has always been about singing aartis, dancing to Garba songs and long-lasting competition with my siblings. During Navratri, I am extra-charged up as I love dancing, and when it comes to grooving to folk songs, I am always up for it. I have a bunch of friends who are as enthusiastic as I am and are my Dandiya Night partners. This year, I hope that Goddess Durga showers all her blessings and love on all of you. I wish prosperity and good health to all at this auspicious festival. Celebrate, dance and be safe!”
Sheehan Kapahi aka Atharva from “Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey”:
“My Navratri memories are about celebrating the festival in the school during the day and having a blast with my society friends at night, with delicious food. I pray for all my fans and viewers to get happiness and keep watching our show and loving us. We are celebrating Navratri on our show and had a blast while shooting the sequences.”
Yukti Kapoor aka Karishma Singh from “Maddam Sir”:
“Navratri is a very special occasion, as I have grown up watching my parents truly believe in this festival as they celebrate it with enthusiasm and keep fasts for the nine days. Since childhood, I have seen my parents worshipping Maa Durga, and I used to keep a fast on the first and the last day of Navratri. My fondest memory is visiting people’s houses for the Naukanya Pujan, getting gifts and collecting money. We follow the rituals for the nine days and do a puja every day and play Garba and Dandiya. During my college days while I was in Jaipur, I used to go play Dandiya with my friends and family, and this year, since my mom is here with me in Mumbai, we have set up a special puja and are looking forward to fasting for nine days.”
Bhavika Sharma aka Santosh Sharma from “Maddam Sir”:
“To me, Navratri is always about having a terrific opportunity to play Garba and Dandiya every year. I have always been excited about this festival because I used to get a chance to do the Garba with friends and family. I love dressing up for the festivals, and Navratri is about nine colors and I love donning each color. This year, I will avoid visiting any Dandiya night as we still have to be very cautious, and I will also be shooting. So, I will celebrate it at home by worshipping Maa Durga.”
Aditya Deshmukh aka Special Agent Faizi from “Ziddi Dil- Maane Na”:
“I wish a very Happy Navratri to all my fans and viewers. The nine days of Navratri are very special in everyone’s life, and we love celebrating it to our fullest. I used to ask my friends to color- coordinate clothes when we went out for Dandiya nights. At my home, we pray to Durga Maa for those nine days, and it is always a very positive and wonderful vibe to be around. So this year, we will celebrate it by doing a Garba night at our home.”
Shaalien Malhotra aka Karan Shergill from “Ziddi Dil- Maane Na”:
“I was born and brought up in Delhi, and it is a very cross-cultural city. So, Navratri has always been about looking forward to the delicacies like Halwa, Poori and Chhole that are made on the eighth day. When I grew up, I wanted to play Garba, and I have attended the Garba and Dandiya nights here in Mumbai. It’s such a great vibe watching them all dancing well-coordinated and enthusiastically. I wish my fans a very happy Navratri. I just urge them all to be safe in these unprecedented times and should continue to wear masks and sanitize their hands!”
Simple Kaul aka Koel from “Ziddi Dil- Maane Na”:
“During my childhood, we used to be up all night as there was a temple nearby where celebrations would go on in full swing. I have always cherished these memories, and it is special to me. I make sure to visit a temple during the nine days and take Maa Durga’s blessings. I wish all my fans a joyous celebration and urge them all to celebrate it with full love and enthusiasm and also be very cognizant about the environment around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.