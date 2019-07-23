MUMBAI—“Sacred Games” fame Elnaaz Norouzi is in Los Angeles these days to explore some work opportunities abroad. The model-turned-actor is quite happy that finally the second season of the show is coming out on Netflix Aug. 15 and she can plan on her future projects.
However, the actor did not get a very warm welcome when she landed at Chicago airport. The Iranian beauty was quite excited and was looking forward to her US trip, but little did she know that she would get in trouble the minute she landed. Norouzi missed out on her connecting flight as she was stopped by the airport authorities.
The lady had to go through immigration as they wanted to double-check on everything. “Yes, I had to stay in immigration for more than three hours and I was stopped by the officers to board my connecting flight. I hold a German passport and so I do not require a visa to travel to the United States. But due to my Iranian roots, I applied for a normal visa as Trump has put some ban on Iranis. I was made to wait and they asked a lot of questions. The next flight was after six hours, so I had to wait at the airport for quite long and it felt like this journey was never-ending. It was quite tiring but now I am looking forward to meeting a few important agents in LA now that I am finally here.”
