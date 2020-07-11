MUMBAI — “Cooking? And me? Why not?” said Saif Ali Khan as he embarked on a culinary journey to become a StarChef. Helping him cook is MasterChef winner Shipra Khanna as they come together in a special show, Britannia Cheese’s “StarChef,” to whip up lip-smacking, rich cheese-rich recipes for all the home chefs.
The new digital show connects with consumers’ passion for cooking and dishes out a range of exciting cheese-based delights that can be prepared at home.
A few years back, Saif Ali Khan had taken some basic lessons in cooking for his adaptation of a Jon Favreau film. Though well-made, that movie, in which he played the title-role of “Chef,” fared disastrously at the box-office. He is now graduating into a real chef, we guess.
