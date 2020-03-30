MUMBAI — He’s even written, produced and directed short films, besides acting in them and a TV series. He has done a small role in “Kung-Fu Yoga” that featured Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood and was produced in China.
All that was in other countries, but Sajjad Delafrooz’s major ambition is to be an actor in Indian films. After doing a cameo in Neeraj Pandey’s 2015 “Baby,” he graduated to the main villain’s role in one of the highest-grossing films in the last five years —“Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and is now the main villain, Hafiz Ali, again in Pandey’s web series, “Special Ops.”
An Iranian (India and Iran have a lot in common, and he is thrilled to know that there was even a Chennai-made Indo-Iranian co-production in Hindi, “Subah-O-Sham,” way back in 1972!) who lived a lot of his life in Sharjah, surrounded by Indians and their lifestyle, Delafrooz came to love Indian culture. And what are movies but a major chunk of that? He took to perfecting the language and doing all that was needed to make a mark in Hindi cinema.
It’s been a while since “Tiger…” released, and Delafrooz has yet to sign anything. Does he think that his features, complexion et al might come in the way of restricting his work here?
“I think it is all about the right time!” he replies. “Initially it was also about ‘He is a model, he cannot act!’ I don’t think it will be difficult when the right time comes. I have worked hard for my dream. I have done marketing, but left the job as I found it boring. In India, I made all the efforts needed to get to base. As for my looks, I can fit an Indian’s role as I know Hindi and I look like an Indian. I do not have a beard like I had for my characters!”
His role in “Special Ops,” sees a character that is amoral rather than just immoral. “I try to project the human part of a character,” he points out.”However bad my character is, he must be believable.” Delafrooz did not do any research on his role. His director had done all that.
“Neeraj was involved in each and every aspect!” he says. “He had fantastic knowledge of the subject he was getting into!”
Asked to compare Ali Abbas Zafar, his “Tiger…” director, with Pandey, he says, “Both are totally different! But they have things in common. They are never confused and are completely clear about their vision. They know EXACTLY what they want, and they spend time with the actor in the detailing.”
Ask him to compare Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar from “Baby,” he declares that Khan was a lovely human being who taught him a lot. “But I hardly got to interact with Akshay even at a personal level,” he admits.
Since he was bowled over by Hindi cinema, can he off-hand mention a few favorites?
“There are too many to choose from!” he replies, but has a surprising answer when asked to still pick a couple of few films. “Court!” he replies, referring to the 2015 multi-lingual social film that won the National Best Film award.
Delafrooz is waiting. And the industry must recognize that here is yet another talent from outside India who just needs the right opportunities to shine. The melting-pot that Indian cinema is needs to harness his abilities too in these global times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.