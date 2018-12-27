MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s “Indian Idol” found the winner of its 10th edition in Haryana’s Salman Ali at the grand finale Dec. 23. A show that enjoys an iconic status and is synonymous with exceptional singing talent did not disappoint the audiences with the top 5 finalists – Salman Ali, Neelanjana Ray, Nitin Kumar, Ankush Bhardwaj and Vibhor Kumar – battling it out in a musical extravaganza that made it tough for the audience to choose one winner among them!
The finale saw judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali setting the stage on fire with scintillating performances to chartbusters. Legends from the music industry – Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Suresh Wadkar and Alka Yagnik – gave a special performance with the finalists as well.
The cast of “Zero” – Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma – made a grand entry on the stage with the trophy and got the contestants in high spirits. From crooning with Ali, to cartwheeling with Nitin Kumar and getting Ankush to go on a serenading ride with his actresses, Khan livened up the stage.
The live voting registered over 25, 563,761 number of votes from across the country. Salman Ali was awarded with a check of Rs. 2.5 million and a Datsun car. The first runner-up Ankush Bhardwaj and second runner-up Neelanjana Ray took home a Rs. 5 lakh each, while Nitin Kumar and Vibhor Parashar got Rs. 3 lakh each.
Ecstatic, Ali said, “I am overwhelmed and speechless right now. The feeling of winning is yet sinking in. Sony Entertainment Television has given me a platform to realize my dreams, and I will always be thankful. I haven’t just learned a lot, but I have had the opportunity to perform with and in front of the legends from this industry. And more than anything else, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude towards the audience who voted for all of us wholeheartedly.”
