MUMBAI — Chiranjeevi’s Telugu remake of the Malayalam film “Lucifer” has been announced. Salman Khan was approached for an extended cameo in the film.
He has also allotted his dates for the shoot as well. The Telugu remake reportedly titled “Godfather” will see Khan’s title, and buzz is that Khan will be reprising the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Telugu remake. Nayanthara is likely to be playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film.
The film’s shooting is underway in Hyderabad, which is being directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan in association with N.V. Prasad. Thaman is composing the music.
