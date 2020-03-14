MUMBAI — Kandima Maldives is a hotspot for influencers, actors and celebrities, is. The travel bug bit actors Krissann Barretto and Salman Zaidi and they found themselves there after they were a part of the TV reality show, “Ace of Spades 2,” which Zaidi went on to win with a million rupees prize.
The millennial couple enjoyed being there and made the best out of their time while soaking at the beach, snorkeling and doing a lot of other water activities. Their pictures and videos on Instagram clearly show how much they cherished each other’s company and the time they spent there. At esKape Spa, they even experienced perfect healing therapies in tropical surroundings.
“Ace Of Space 2” is the second season of a captive reality television series, MTV hosted by Vikas Gupta. It premiered Aug. 24, 2019 and concluded Nov. 3 with Sahil Khattar as the host.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.