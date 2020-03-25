MUMBAI — Salony Jain, television actress and Indian model, is known for her role as Sarika in Zee TV’s “Bin Kuch Kahe” and her comic cameo as Albeli in “Hum Paanch Phir Se” on Big Magic. In 2019, she was seen in &TV shows “Main Bhi Ardhangini” and in 2018 in “Laal Ishq.”
She will now be seen in the ALT Balaji web series “Baarish (Season 2)” starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi.
Jain always had an interest in acting since childhood. She said, “The best part about acting is that it allows me to experience many lifetimes in one by taking on many different roles.”
A casting director asked for her profile for a prime character in a Web series with Sharman Joshi in the lead. She is playing his girlfriend. She calls him “Amiable, super fun and always smiling, a great co actor.” Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana are the three other actors she would like as co-stars.
Jain would love to do a crime drama with lots of suspense in the future.
