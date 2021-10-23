MUMBAI — Star Bharat is gearing up to bring Season 2 of the popular show “Sasural Genda Phool.”
Produced by Ravi Ojha Production Enterprises, “Sasural Genda Phool 2” features a heavy-duty cast.
As the starting date of the shoot knocks at the door, the whole “Sasural Genda Phool 2” team is filled with positivity. To ensure a great start to the season, the entire production house, along with the star cast, was present for a puja ceremony. The cast and crew are all very much looking forward to the commencement of the shoot. The show casts some eminent personalities from the television industry such as Jay Soni, who has also previously been a part of the show, playing the lead, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shagun Sharma and others.
Commenting on the show, Soni says, “The show has done so much for me, as a person when I first played Ishaan, that I absolutely had to say yes the second time I was asked to be on the show, without an ounce of doubt. I am happy this call was taken and the show is coming back on your television.”
“Being on the show once again is like going down a happy memory lane. Bringing the same character to life once again for the audience to love it just as they did the first time is not an easy task, but the character brings such happiness and positivity to my life, being the way it is written, I would any day want to give it my best shot as many times as I get this honor. Playing Ishaan again is extremely nostalgic and I am genuinely looking forward to the audiences’ love for the show as it is a story that has already touched hearts and will definitely keep doing so.”
Sharma adds, “I am on cloud nine to have this opportunity presented to me. Working with Star Bharat is an honor in itself, but to also be able to be the new addition to an already hit show is just like the cherry on the top. As soon as I was handed the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”
“The whole setting of the show is so sweet and innocent that reading the script immediately lit me up and there was no looking back from thereon. Evidently, I am very thankful and tremendously thrilled to get the ball rolling and I am pretty sure, so will our audiences. I am hoping to receive a lot of love and good wishes along the way.”
