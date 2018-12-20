MUMBAI— Every actor wishes to be like another star and work towards it. “Muskaan”’s lead actor, Ssharad Malhotra is a die-hard Shah Rukh fan and takes him as his role model.
Malhotra has never failed to miss a movie of Khan and seek inspiration from him, so much so that he even tries to act like him on screen. He said, “Shah Rukh’s smile is contagious, and there is a lot to learn from what he portrays on screen. His energy is very inspiring.”
He added a memorable back-story, saying, “Back in my school days in the year 1995, after watching “DDLJ” for the 100th time (!!!!), I traveled to Mumbai in my summer vacations and stood outside Mannat to meet him. Unfortunately, that never happened, but 10 years after that, while shooting for my first show, I bumped into him at an event, and all I remember is that, for me, that moment just froze. Nov. 2 is a day I love to celebrate, and my fans know that too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.