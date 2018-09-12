MUMBAI — The top 11 singing sensations of “Indian Idol 10” celebrated two Maha Ganpati special episodes this past weekend.
In one episode, National Award winners Ajay-Atul graced the stage, adding some colors and melodies to the celebrations of Bappa Morya with judges Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar and host Maniesh Paul.
Ajay-Atul, along with the contestants, set the stage ablaze, and for the first time on television, Atul sang “Zinghaat” and the entire studio was on the floors dancing. Supriya Pilgaonkar made a special appearance with homemade ‘modaks’ (the sweet delicacy for Lord Ganpati).
The other episode was a star-studded affair with the talented “Batti Gul Meter Chaalu” team featuring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The two Kapoors sang with contestant Vibhor, and grooved to the tunes of “Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai.” Shahid and Shraddha also taught dancing to judge Anu Malik on his song, “Gold Tamba,” from the same film starring them.
