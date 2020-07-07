MUMBAI — Star Bharat’s “RadhaKrishn” is set to enthrall viewers once again with an upcoming new track “Krishn-Arjun Gatha.” With this new track slated to go on air, viewers will witness an entrant who will bring in twists and turns among in the show. And it is Shakti Kapoor who will essay the character of Shakuni.
Kapoor will majorly be seen in the introduction of this new track based on the chapter of “Mahabharat.” While Kapoor has appeared as himself in a few reality shows on TV, this will be the first time he acts in a fiction series as a specific character.
