MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s “The Kapil Sharma Show” yet again promises a night full of fun and entertainment when Shakti Kapoor will be seen making an appearance on the show in the coming weekend. The actor will be seen alongside sister-in-law and actress Padmini Kolhapure Sharma. On the show, Kapoor shared the story of how he landed his first major role in the movie “Qurbani” after they met due to an accident with Feroz Khan’s car!
Talking about the incident, Shakti Kapoor told Kapil Sharma, “I believe that you need the right amount of both talent and luck to be successful in the industry. You cannot be talented and unlucky and make it.”
The actor then went on to narrate the incident by saying, “On my way to South Mumbai, my car was dashed by a Mercedes on Linking Road, Bandra. When I got out of the car, I saw a 6-foot 2-inch handsome man getting out of the Mercedes. It was Feroz Khan. As soon as I saw him getting out of the car, I said, ‘Sir, my name is Shakti Kapoor, I am from the Film Institute of Pune and I have a diploma in acting, please give me a role in your movie.” Khan just sat in the car and went away.
The actor added, “That evening, I went to my close friend K.K. Shukla’s house. He was working with Feroz Khan on “Qurbani” and was doing the story and screenplay. When I went in, he told me, ‘Feroz Khan-saab is looking for a man for a particular role in the movie. He is from the Film Institute of Pune and Feroz saab dashed his car into him. I shouted out, ‘I am the man.’ After this happened, Shukla immediately called up Feroz-saab and told him about me and I was signed for the film.”
For the record, the big film took a while to make and “Sargam,” released in 1979, was Kapoor’s first big break. Before these films, he had done several inconsequential roles from 1975 and had been first signed for a major role in “Rocky,” that released only in 1981.
