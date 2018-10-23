MUMBAI— Last seen in Shani in the title-role, child actor Kartikey Malviya will commence his second association with Siddharth Kumar Tewary for his new ambitious historical project, “Chandragupta Maurya.”
Tewary’s mega-series “Porus” has been sold to over 13 countries, and its culmination will mark the beginning of a new chapter – on “Chandragupta Maurya.”
After massive popularity as Shani, Malviya preps himself for the new show. He shared, “Chandragupta Maurya was a great warrior. He was swift-footed and a skilled swordsman. The moment I was approached to play the part, I started reading up on him, and I am trying very hard to get into the skin of the character. A lot is at stake, and I want to do justice to the role.”
He added, “It is a challenging role, and I will get a lot to learn. But one of my main reasons to do this is Siddharth-sir. I thoroughly enjoy working under his guidance, trust his vision and like him, and I love challenges too.”
