MUMBAI—Acting and dancing sensation Shantanu Maheshwari’s comeback into the fiction space with his second digital project, “Medically Yourrs,” has shown the actor in a totally different light on screen. The spelling of the second word is no typo, but all about Ekta Kapoor being the producer for ALTBalaji and her inclinations to numerology.
Having received a lot of appreciation for breaking stereotypes by portraying a fiery young medical student whose passion is music, his character has been pressured by his family to study medicine, Maheshwari had to showcase a very complexed demeanor and personality with a lot of suppressed anger within, as his character requirement through most of the show.
Maheswari initially found it a bit tough to showcase certain scenes. So after any heavy or intense scene, he would retreat to music. “Just like my character Abir Basu has a strong calling towards music, I too have a very strong fondness for it as I am a dancer. And music always helps me de-stress and let go of any frustration or anger that I have pent up in my body.”
He went on, “While shooting for ‘Medically Yourrs,’ there were a lot of highly intense scenes I had to shoot for, after which I would just get back to my room, plug in my earphones, put on some fast songs and turn up the volume to the loudest I could! It really helped cut off my thought process, ease out all the intensity I had showcased for the shot, and just helped me get back in sync with myself and out of my character. I would focus on the lyrics and hum the tunes of the song for a while, and it would eventually help me cool down and be myself again.”
