she review

Being an Imtiaz Ali creation, directed by his brother Arif Ali (who directed the abominable “Lekar Hum Deewana Dil”) and Avinash Das (who directed the average “Anarkali of Aarah” that bombed), this serial conclusively proves that the usual formula of lust, expletives and violence cannot always do the needful for the audience.
Netflix’s Indian content, vis-à-vis Amazon in particular and also the Indian OTT platforms (Voot, Hotstar, ALTBalaji, ZEE5), has always been a shade lacking in what it takes, and “She,” despite a promising premise and beginning, depends more on confusion (an Imtiaz Ali leitmotif) and formula to finally dilute a story that could have gone places.
Bhumi (Aaditi Pohankar of “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” fame) is a lady cop who has not been able to satisfy her husband (Sandeep Dhabale) due to a traumatic incident in her teens. She is singled out to pretend to be a sex-worker and sent to a man named Sasya (Vijay Verma) who is suspected to be the key to a drug cartel. The idea is to trap and interrogate him, though we do not know why simpler means (like employing an actual sex worker who could be suitably rewarded) are not used.
Bhumi is trained to taunt Sasya, who refers to what he can do with the “scorpion between your legs” (that’s “boldness,” Imtiaz-Netflix style!). Despite some hiccups on the way, Sasya is caught. He has fallen in lust with Bhumi and tells the investigating chief Jason (Vishwas Kini) that he will spill all the beans only if Bhumi interrogates him. And so, the cops come to know about the sexually-impotent kingpin Nayak (Kishore Kumar G.) who is due in Mumbai and loves to spend nights talking with sex-workers.
And Nayak, Sasya’s open lust, a waiter in a restaurant and Bhumi’s sister’s philanderer boyfriend Hemant (Dhruv Thukral) manage to awaken Bhumi’s dormant sexuality and she realizes that she has a rare power over men. Nayak even promises that come what may, he will never harm her.
But, as a cop, does she manage to trap Nayak? What does Sasya do next, and how does he deal with her? Do the cops smash the drug cartel?
Above all, what happens to Bhumi’s estranged husband Lokhande who is not too keen on divorce and lusts after her flirtatious younger sister Rupa (Shivani Rangole)? The personal angle heavily comes into play to show Bhumi’s complex life and nature and her deadpan way of speaking. Logical audience gratification is missing at almost every step (a crucial aspect for connecting with viewers), like why Bhumi becomes a whimpering woman in front of Lokhande when with her special training (as shown again and again), she could have beaten him to pulp!
The screenplay is more than a tad messy and convoluted, not to speak of too languid. We fail to see the need to add the character of the roadside mendicant, or understand why Bhumi’s team raids the hotel Hemant owns. The way Sasya deceives the cops in the end is trite, but the way Bhumi is tested by her seniors is interesting, even if alarmingly repetitious and a shade erotic in the end.
The climax gives a clear indication of hopes for a second season, though we doubt if such a thing will happen. But with Netflix, anything can happen!
The show is redeemed by some decent performances. Aaditi’s switch from deadpan to a (internally) smoldering woman is outstanding and she is superb in the climax. Vijay Verma is very good, and Kishore Kumar G. is pitch-perfect as Nayak, the man of contradictions. The others, including the sister, are alright. But the show, after 7 episodes that technically are not too long, isn’t.
Rating: **
Created by: Imtiaz Ali
Directed by: Arif Ali & Avinash Das
Written by: Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johri
Music: Gaurang Soni
Starring: Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Verma, Vishwas Kini, Dhruv Thukral, Paritosh Sand, Shivani Rangole, Suhita Thatte, Kishore Kumar G, Sandeep Dhabale & others
