MUMBAI — Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., the content powerhouse providing wholesome entertainment experience for the Indian audience for the last 57 years, has announced the launch of a new Free-To-Air Hindi General Entertainment Channel – Shemaroo TV, which will launch May 1.
Shemaroo TV kicks off with a curated collection of some of the most admired shows that embrace universal emotions. These include shows like “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev,” “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge,” “Ssshhh… Koi Hai” and “Zabaan Sambhalke.”
Popular actor KaranVeer Bohra, whose show “Dil Se Dua Saubhagyavatibhava” will air on the channel, said, “Viraj will always be a very special character for me. Initially when the role first came to me, I was very skeptical of playing that part but agreed because it was challenging and had many shades and nuances that really intrigued me about the way his mind functioned. I wanted to play a character that gave me all the liberty to portray the dark and light shades.”
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary said, “Shemaroo TV will actually be the best solution for all our entertainment needs. It is launching at a perfect time when the entire nation has limited access to entertainment. So I urge everyone to tune in to the channel and enjoy all the shows together. Also don’t forget to catch me with my Geet in the serial ‘Geet Hui Sabse Parayi’.”
The flagship channel from the house of Shemaroo Entertainment reinforces the vision of progressive India and the channel’s tagline “Badalte Aaj Ke Liye,” and is dedicated to families who are continuously adapting to new changes by offering them complete entertainment. Shemaroo TV will also launch several original shows for its consumers in the coming months.
