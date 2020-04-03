MUMBAI — Shemaroo MarathiBana, a recently-launched Marathi movie channel by Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., introduces “Anandwari” for the Marathi audiences to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram on Ram Navami.
With the offering of Kirtans under “Anandwari,” the channel will be airing a specially-curated episode under the flagship “Anandwari Kirtan Saptah.” The channel will have multiple episodes on Kirtans based on the birth and life of Lord Ram from April 2 to April 5, starting every morning India time at 7 a.m.
The series “Anandwari” was launched by the channel on Mahashivaratri earlier and has aired 35 episodes so far, Bhargavi Chirmule, a popular Marathi television and film actor, has been the host for the series.
Shemaroo MarathiBana signifies Maratha pride, and the channel aims to bring content that depicts the rich Maratha culture. “Anandwari” will provide audiences with spiritual content that will help in connecting them with Lord Ram.
The Kirtans will be performed by well-known ‘kirtankar’ Charudatta Aphale Maharaj. The episodes will also see live ‘aartis’ from the Panchdyvat Satwai Mata Temple, Baramati.
“Anandwari” helps in bringing devotion directly to the home screens and allows audiences to perform rituals along with the family members. To bring tranquility and purification of the heart and the mind, devotees can watch and listen to the excerpts of Lord Ram’s life and tune into Shemaroo MarathiBana channel by downloading the ShemarooMe App to watch live streaming of the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.