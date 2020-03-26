MUMBAI — This partnership will provide users access to ShemarooMe’s vast content catalog on TCL’s smart TV.
ShemarooMe, the OTT video streaming platform by India’s content powerhouse Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, announced its association with China’s TCL, a leading consumer electronic company that currently is one of the top three television brands globally. TCL entered India’s television market a few years ago and has built its profile in the affordable smart television segment.
With a huge bank of over 3700+ titles, the partnership with ShemarooMe will boost the content offerings of TCL on their smart TV with genres expanding between Bollywood, Regional, Comedy, Kids and more. With this association, ShemarooMe will be reaching out to a wide base of audience even beyond metros across all age groups, giving them an experience of unique entertainment along with cutting-edge technology.
Commenting on the association, Zubin Dubash, COO Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with TCL to offer ShemarooMe to all TCL smart TV users. This partnership becomes even more relevant with the home being the new workplace.”
“With Work from Home becoming a global norm, the world also needs time to unwind, with some Watch from Home. Therefore, with over 15,000 hours of multi-genre, multi-regional content on ShemarooMe, we plan to make that experience even more perfect and relaxing.”
Mike Chen, general manager, TCL India, added, “We believe in creating an enhanced ecosystem of entertainment. Our partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment is a combination of high-end TV along with high-quality content offerings and is an added value to the ownership and entertainment experience of TCL customers in India.”
ShemarooMe will be available on the latest TCL Smart TV units and will be available on the launch bar, giving quick and easy access along with a complete digital entertainment experience. The App will be available on TCL television sets that are QLED to Android TV-enabled ranging with advanced technology such as AI-powered Android TVs and the recently launched Android Pie (9.0).
