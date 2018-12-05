MUMBAI—Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Swastik Productions have been on a roll with three back-to-back launches in the last three months. “RadhaKrishn” began the season, and after “Chandragupta Maurya” it is now “Tantra,” all three shows being in different genres across various GECs.
“Tantra,” a story on black magic, is a supernatural show that has started with a bang. The launch party saw the cast in attendance, which included Juhi Parmar, Manish Goel, Sargun Kaur, Gautam Vig, Gauri Tonk, Manish Khatwani, Harsh Vashisht, Kanan Malhotra, Sashank Vyas, Rati Pandey, and Gia Manek.
Aamir Ali too was seen enjoying the episode as he was one of the early birds at the party. Producer Rahul Kumar Tewary played host as everyone soon took over the dance floor and partied till the wee hours in the morning.
Aired on Aapka Colors, the show tells the story of the relationship between a father and a daughter. The lead character roles, Niyati and her father Arjun Khanna are played by Sargan Kaur and Manish Goel respectively.
By introducing supernatural elements, the channel is trying to bring both the drama and horror lovers to television.
(0) comments
