MUMBAI—“Porus,” Indian television’s first mega-series to have IP rights claimed by the creator, writer, producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, has completed 200 episodes.
Touted as the king of mythological and historical shows with magnanimous sets and unprecedented VFX, Tewary’s attempt to showcase the culturally rich India and narrate the story of King Porus has been accepted by audiences.
Having produced sixteen successful shows in over a decade, Tewary became the first producer to take a revolutionary step and claim IP (Intellectual Property) rights for this show that has been already sold to 10 countries.
Tewary said, “It’s been a fabulous journey with a lots of firsts with this series, and that’s what makes it the most challenging creation for all of us. As we enter the final chapter of the series, we are going all guns blazing to make this series memorable! I thank my entire team, who is constantly striving to give their best, and above all, the viewers, who have loved our work and made all our effort worth remembering!”
