MUMBAI—Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s magnum opus mythological love story “RadhaKrishn” has been appealing to audiences across all age groups on STAR Bharat. The show, being a first of a kind love saga between Gods, has been raking in great ratings, and in its debut week, has entered the top TRP (viewership ratings) charts and became the channel leader.
The show will now depict the tale of young Krishna’s fight with the demon snake ‘Kaaliya Naag (Kaliya Mardhan).’ Weeks have been spent behind this shoot to create something as close to calendar art. As per belief, the snake was huge and to create something lifelike gave the VFX team sleepless nights, but the outcome, claims a channel release, has been “beyond satisfactory. This will be one of a kind on Indian television and a movie-like experience.”
The makers of “RadhaKrishn” will narrate the story of Krishna’s fight with Kaaliya Naag when the Gokul vaasis (inhabitants of Gokul) decide to move to Vrindavan from Varanasi. The demon snake will ask Krishna to leave Vrindavan and warns him about his wrath. Krishna climbs on the Naag and dances on his head before the fight, while Radha is a witness.
