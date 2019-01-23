MUMBAI—Writer, director and producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary has been in demand as he has been launching shows back to back as well as sweeping international awards for the same! After doing larger-than-life shows like “RadhaKrishn” and “Chandragupta Maurya” that are currently on air, Tewary is set to launch a show on sanitation issues faced by people across India. “Navrangi Re!” will be launching on Feb. 2 and is a bi-weekly show airing on Rishtey!
Speaking about it, Tewary said, “We were approached by BBC Media and The Bill Gates Foundation as they wanted to make a show that would reach out to the masses on the topic of sanitation.”
The show covers various topics including risk perception from fecal slide, conversation about building toilets and septic tanks, the costs, logistics and so on. Merging such an important and serious topic with entertainment was a real challenge, Tewary said. “This was a very tough one to crack on the writing space about how you tell this while making it entertaining. We are not creating a documentary as we are here to entertain.”
This bi-weekly 26-episode show is set in an extremely colorful ‘mohalla’ and the star cast includes Aamir Ali Malik, Sushmita Mukherjee, Raju Kher, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Richa Dixit, Pawan Shukla, Malika Ghai, Vasundhara Kaul, Rohan Kalwani, Pawan Namdeo, Rajesh Shrivastav, Manmohan Tiwari, Amit Sinha and Ahana Singh. Anil Kapoor is already seen in the promos and will be seen making a special appearance on the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.