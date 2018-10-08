MUMBAI— The maker of one of the biggest television shows, “Mahabharat,” Siddharth Kumar Tewary, has also released his latest mythological show “RadhaKrishn” on HotStar, which is already making noise for its content, extravagant sets, colorful costumes, jewelry and music.
20 songs comprising of romantic duets and the Rasleela have been created. The show kick-started on Oct.1, and as it gains momentum, there will be a special addition to the show: “Mahabharat” was appreciated widely and the inclusion of Lord Krishna played by Sourabh Raaj Jain, who delivered life’s lessons in every episode received a massive response, giving a new life to the show. This time, Tewary will include “Krishna Gyaan” in the same format.
“We are trying to recreate that with Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Lord Krishna, now. This show is primarily based on their love story, so you'll see Krishna give lessons of love with simplicity,” said Tewary.
