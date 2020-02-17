MUMBAI – After spending almost five months in the “Bigg Boss 13” house, actor Sidharth Shukla has been declared the winner of the show. He has defeated co-contestant and model, Asim Riaz.
Shukla won the “Bigg Boss 13” trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakh.
After announcing Shukla as the winner, host Salman Khan congratulated him, and also clicked a selfie with him, and first runner up Asim.
During his stint on the show, Shukla wooed the audiences a lot, whether it was his violent fights with Asim or his romantic connection with Shehnaaz Gill or “aisi ladki” spat with Rashami Desai.
While staying in the house, he even caught typhoid and was under medication for a few weeks. But he didn’t give up. He came back as a warrior, and now has emerged as the winner.
Other contestants who reached the finale were Asim, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. Paras quit the show by taking away the cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh.
Also, apart from Shukla and Chhabra, other finalists won a trip to Abu Dhabi with their loved ones.
In the finale episode, audiencse got a chance to witness some stellar performances by the top six contestants. Shukla, too, performed. His sensuous dance with Rashami on “Ang Laga De” song left netizens in awe of them. Not only this, he also gave a sweet ‘nok-jhok’ performance with Gill.
Salman Khan also danced on the tunes of his song, “Munna Badnaam Hua.”
Former contestants, including Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Himanshi Khurana, were also present in the finale episode to cheer up the mood of the finalists.
The 13th season of “Bigg Boss,” which finally wrapped up after 149 days Feb. 15, turned out to be one of the most popular and entertaining seasons in the history of the show. Due to the high TRPs and huge craze among people, the show was even extended by five weeks.
