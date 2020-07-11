MUMBAI — Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri will feature a live interview of singer-composer Sandesh Shandilya in his school of creativity chat show “The Future Of Life Festival.” The duo will be talking about everything under the sun on music and the industry.
Shandilya, on his association with Agnihotri, says, “Vivek and I will be discussing the changes in the music industry. It is great to be on “The Future Of Life Festival” and have conversations like this. I hope it will be an enriching experience for the music lovers out there to watch us."
Agnihotri has been hosting a series of such interviews on his live school of creativity show, featuring many known names from all walks of life. Talking about this, the director says, “It has been a while since I am doing a school of creativity show, and the feedback I get every day is amazing. This time we will be having Sandesh Shandilya for a candid conversation about music. I am very much looking forward to this one!”
“The Future Of Life Festival” has been showcasing many dignitaries’ stories and journeys, ranging from the music industry’s Sonu Nigam, Malini Awasthi, Suresh Wadkar, Swapnil Bandodkar, Avdhoot Gupte and others.
Shandilya made his debut with four songs in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie… Gham” (2001), and some of his memorable work includes “Chameli,” “Socha Na Tha” and “Rang Rasiya.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.