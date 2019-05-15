MUMBAI—“Chandragupta Maurya,” the historical saga on Sony Entertainment Television, has managed to grab audience attention week on week. The show is all set for a five-year leap, where the viewers will witness a grown-up Chandragupta, and this character will be essayed by Faisal Khan.
Along with him, the other lead characters like Chandragupta’s mother Mura, played by Sneha Wagh, will be seen going under transformations too, while many new characters will also be introduced.
Wagh will be seen in non-glam avatar after the leap. She will be seen dressed up as sadhavi/sanyasi (ascetic) to confuse Dhananand, so that he is not able to identify her, or her son, easily.
Said Wagh, “Yes, the show is at its high-point, wherein audience can see too many changes in terms of characters and looks. I went through four or five different look- tests to get the final look with minimal make-up. Though it takes me a minimum 15 minutes to get into the character, it does get quite difficult to shoot under extreme climatic conditions. During summers, shooting in the open is difficult, but the cast and crew take care of each other, and we make sure everyone is well-hydrated and energetic on the set.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.