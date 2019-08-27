MUMBAI— The popular &TV daily “Meri Hanikarak Biwi” has captivated viewers with its twists and turns. With yet another fascinating change in events, viewers will see a huge epiphany in the upcoming drama. Dr. Ira (Jia Shankar) will realize that she is mother to not one but two children!
All this while, it was established that Ira’s only child was Mishri (Vaishnavi Prajapati), but soon the revelation comes that she was once also a mother to a young boy, who was reported to her as dead but in reality, was abducted by Chanda (Rajeshwari Datta), the woman who had helped Ira deliver Mishri.
Chanda, being a barren woman, raised Ira’s son like her own and left no stone unturned to fulfill his desires. Coming to terms with this realization, Ira will be seen reuniting with her long-lost son, Chuttan Yadav (Gauransh Sharma), only to realize he is completely contrary to her temperament and values and has been raised in a completely different setting.
Unwilling to deal with the loss of her son, Chanda’s character will resurface in the story as she sets to take an evil revenge from Ira and Akhilesh while the duo try their hands at parenting their long-lost son. Mishri begins to develop differences with her own parents as a result of being manipulated by Chanda.
Essaying the character of Chanda, Rajeshwari Datta said, “Negative roles can be quiet challenging. I have always liked playing negative roles, as it gives the artiste a chance to play around with various shades. Everyone on the sets has been extremely supportive, and I am really enjoying working with them.”
So, will Ira manage to develop a motherly relationship with her son, or will she end up losing her only daughter in that process? Will Mishri be able to accept Chuttan as her twin brother? Will Chanda’s revenge, in fact, reunite Ira and Akhilesh? The answers lie in watching the weekday soap.
