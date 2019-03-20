MUMBAI—Crime has no face, age, gender, religion or status. While danger is always lurking around, it always comes with certain signs and patterns. It is up to us, the unsuspecting victims or the bystanders, to wise up and learn to read signs that could probably help in stopping a crime from actually taking place.
With this thought, Sony Entertainment Television’s “Crime Patrol” has consistently brought to light criminal cases that shook the nation and taken the onus to spread awareness on how citizens can safeguard themselves by learning to read the warning signs. The series, which was first aired in May 2003, has been a pioneer in the real crime genre, successfully empowering people across age groups by creating awareness about the various atrocious crimes committed and justice that followed.
The show successfully completes 1000 episodes and is raring to go, enabling and empowering audience to safeguard themselves and those around them.
Sanjeev Tyagi, who essays the character of diverse police officers on the show, shared, “I’ve had a wonderful experience working with the show. Because of the show, we as actors have got so much respect even in real life. Wherever we go, people treat us very nicely, and they relate to our characters and think that we are as good as how we are shown on TV.”
Tygai added, “In its own way, the show has made the viewers and citizens aware of what is happening around them and how one can actually help in stopping such criminal activities. People do meet and tell us that a particular episode was good and they have learned something new from it. It’s a mind-blowing experience, and I hope we keep doing this well.”
Rajendra Shisatkar, who has been a part of the show for many years as a police inspector, said, “There is a lot to say and after completing 10 years with the show, summing my experience in a few lines won’t do justice. It has been a great experience. I myself have had the privilege to learn so many things thanks to this show. Now I don’t have to tell people that I’m an actor; the show has given me recognition and respect. It’s amazing how a late-night crime show and not a daily soap has received so much popularity.”
He feels that because of the show, the bad image of the police that they are corrupt has changed and the police come and thank him saying that because of the show people now have a positive image about them.
“Crime Patrol” continues to highlight how sometimes neglecting signs and small instances may lead to bigger crimes being committed. The show is committed to present a comprehensive and dramatized account of heinous crimes as an eye-opener for the viewers and to alert them of possible criminal activities prevailing in the society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.