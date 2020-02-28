MUMBAI — Over the years, Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth some of the finest properties on Indian television, thereby redefining weekend viewing. After the roaring success of “Super Dancer,” a dance reality platform for kids, they now present “India’s Best Dancer,” a platform for dancers between the age group of 15 to 30 years.
Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will be the judges show and will pick the finest talent and challenge them week on week, reiterating the credo “Jab Tak Best Nahi, Tab Tak Rest Nahi (No rest till I become the best).”
Hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, “India’s Best Dancer” premieres Feb. 29 as a weekend attraction.
Produced by Frames Production Company, “India’s Best Dancer” promises to be the toughest dance reality show on Indian television. Starting with the auditions, the contestants will get only 90 seconds on the clock to impress the judges with at least three Power Moves to head further in the competition. As the clock keeps ticking, the judges will keep a close eye on the Entertainment, Newness and Technique (E.N.T.!) that the contestants bring forth through their dancing.
While Arora will assess the Entertainment quotient in each act, Kapur will look for Newness in the moves and Lewis will account for perfection in the Technique. The second phase of mega-auditions will see the selected contestants battle it out in pairs and trios to move into the next round.
In the Grand Premiere, the judges will announce the Top 12 contestants as the Best Barah who will have a respective mentor in the journey ahead. Week-on-week these 12 contestants will have to impress the judges and audience alike to move closer to winning the most coveted title.
The show auditioned across various cities to find talent that is not just the best but contestants who are constantly bettering themselves every single day.
Malaika Arora stated, “It’s a pleasure to be associated with such a show, where the level of dancing and the passion of dancers is par excellence. It certainly makes my job difficult as a judge, but its enriching to witness such dedicated dancers and know their journey. Another reason why I am looking forward to this show is because I am sharing the panel with two of the most accomplished choreographers from our industry – Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. While Geeta got the best out of me in my debut song, I have been mentored by Terence. Together, the three of us will scrutinize the talent basis our areas of expertise.”
Geeta Kapur added, “Each city and state has its own peculiarities. It is even more challenging because in today’s time, every dancer is hooked to social media and is aware of what is happening all over the world. When they fuse this knowledge with their own style, you never know what new form or move comes out of it. I think it’s going to be a great journey.”
Terence Lewis commented, “There was a time when dance was looked down upon. Today, we celebrate dance. People have a lot of talent and this talent needs to be showcased at a larger level. Platforms like these bridge the gap and bring the talent to the forefront. It’s a good thing as it raises the bar. I am not going to be judging on tricks and stunts—I am tired of seeing that. I want to see talent who can just dance and not do circus. My job as a judge is to educate the audience that there is so much more beauty in subtlety and grace.”
