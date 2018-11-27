MUMBAI—After the success of the “Super Dancer” franchise, Sony Entertainment Television is geared up for yet another exciting season of the popular show. “Super Dancer Chapter 3” will give an opportunity to young dance aspirants between the age groups of 4 to 13 years who stand a chance to become ‘Dance Ka Kal.’
Opening its doors to a new generation of dancers who dream of making it big on the small screen, “Super Dancer Chapter 3” started its multi-city auditions Oct. 24 and reached Mumbai last week. “Super Dancer Chapter 3” will see the trio of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor back as judges on the show with Ritwik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi as hosts.
Once selected in the top list, each contestant will be paired with a choreographer guru who will guide, nurture and mentor and introduce these young dancers to new dance forms, preparing them for the coveted title. The auditions were held across 11 cities – Jaipur, Vadodara, Guwahati, Ranchi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Indore and Delhi. Over 700 participated from Mumbai alone.
