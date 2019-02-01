MUMBAI— From Morgaon to Ranjangaon, viewers can experience the most exciting Ashtavinayak journey with ‘Ashtavinayak Darshan Yatra’ on Sony Entertainment Television’s show “Vighnaharta Ganesha.”
The show has been receiving a great response from its viewers, and so the channel has decided to launch a contest for its viewers titled “Ashtavinayak Darshan Yatra.” As the name suggests, Ashtavinayak means eight Ganeshas, while Yatra means ‘pilgrimage.’ Ashtavinayak Yatra is a pilgrim trip that covers the eight ancient holy temples of Lord Ganesh situated around Pune. The contest will allow the viewers of the show and devotees to avail an opportunity to visit all the eight shrines.
The contest went on-air Jan. 21 and will be open until Feb. 15, wherein questions are asked during the episode every day from Monday to Friday. Two options against each question are displayed for the audiences. The contest questions are flashed twice during the show. Participants can give a missed call on the toll-free numbers shown on screen and submit the answers before the end of the episode. Winners are shortlisted at the end of every week, and a total of 30 winners will be eligible to win the ‘Darshan Yatra.’
