MUMBAI — Sony SAB, India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment channel also focusing on light entertainment alone, is set to bring to its audience an exciting new show, “Hero,” featuring a brand-new superhero to fight the evil alien forces targeting the planet.
With invisibility as his super power, he dares to do the impossible. This fantasy fiction will be a significant addition to an already illustrious set of fantasy characters such as Baalveer and Aladdin that have been entertaining the viewers of the channel.
Committed to providing values-driven light-hearted entertainment that is cherished by the entire family, Sony SAB is all set to widen its slate of shows soon.
