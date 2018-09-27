MUMBAI— Sony SAB has always created shows that bring happiness to their viewers. Be it with the storyline, sets or cast, the channel provides viewers their daily dose of entertainment. Adding another feather to its cap, Sony SAB launches its brand-new fiction offering, “Beechwale – Bapu Dekh Raha Hai,” a story based on the daily struggles, hopes, celebrations and societal pressures of the middle- class in India.
The show premieres on Oct. 2 weekdays. Produced and directed by Ashwni Dhir of Garima Vision, “Beechwale – Bapu Dekh Raha Hai” is the story of a person from middle-class India, stuck between his values and aspirations. He dreams of having a big house, a fancy car and enjoying foreign trips, but is held back by his limited income and the need to do the right thing.
This is Bobby Beechwale played by Zakir Hussain, the key protagonist, who is part of a joint family, headed by Bobby’s 70-year old father (Mithilesh Chaturvedi) and 92-year old Dadaji (Jagdish Kawal), addressed as “Bapuji.”
Dadaji used to be a freedom fighter, working along with Mahatma Gandhi, and always finding himself in the middle of all problematic situations. Hence, he received the title of “Beechwale” that he happily started using as his last name.
Bobby runs a spare parts shop and a garage. Being a responsible elder son, he cares for his family’s well-being. He allows for some tactics to make things happen faster to benefit all without putting anyone in harm’s way. Bobby’s wife, Chanchal Beechwale, played by Ananya Khare, is a fickle-minded person, always desiring - things beyond her limit and buying them on EMI or nagging her husband to buy those for her.
Bobby’s younger brother, Puppy Beechwale (Manoj Goyal) is a sales executive and a proud Gandhian by principle. Puppy’s wife, Sheetal Beechwale, played by Ankita Sharma, is a dominating, modern new-age woman and a tad lazy about household chores. The cast also includes pivotal characters such as Rita (Shubhangi Gokhale), Chanchal’s mother, and Raju (Rajeev Pandey) Chanchal’s brother. Just like in the past, the Beechwale family still seeks answers of all their problems from Bapuji.
Ashwni Dhir, writer, producer and director, Garima Vision, said, “The struggles of a middle-class man are no secret. Not only will every viewer connect with Beechwale but will also beautifully reveal how every member of the Beechwale family is different and has different sets of issues, ranging from moral to financial. It is a show that is very close to our hearts. We have a talented cast on board along with a robust storyline, and we can’t wait for the show to go on air.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.