MUMBAI— Sony SAB presents “Mangalam Dangalam – Kabhi Pyaar Kabhi Vaar,” an ultimate love-hate saga between a father and son-in-law. As an extension of the channel’s brand promise of “Haste Raho India (Keep laughing, India),” Sony SAB now brings a show featuring the character of Nagarjuna Kutty or Arjun, played by Karanvir Sharma, a handsome eligible bachelor who also is a lawyer, and hails from an Indore-based South Indian family.
He meets the simple and free-spirited Rumi, played by Manisha Rawat, a girl who is rooted to her traditions. She has been raised like a princess by her father – an upper-middle-class businessman – and is very close to him, so much so that she does not make any big decisions in her life without his consent.
Arjun and Rumi fall in love with each other, but the situation gets difficult when Arjun has to convince Rumi’s father Sanjeev Saklecha, played by Manoj Joshi, for her hand in marriage. Thus begins a tug of war between Arjun and Sanjeev, where one wants to take Rumi away, and the other is adamant on making her stay back.
Sanjeev’s wife Sangeeta Saklecha (Anjali Gupta) is a housewife sans any enthusiasm. Arjun’s mother, Charulata Kutty (Anita Kulkarni), is a law professor in Indore, a strict mother and a conventionalist, while his father, Venkatesh Kutty (Abhay Kulkarni), is a retired lawyer and consultant who likes to spend most of his time practicing music and cracking jokes in front of Charulata.
Other pivotal roles are played by Shubha Khote (Rumi’s grandmother), Kritika Sharma (Arjun’s sister) and Pravisht Mishra (Rumi’s brother). A comedy-filled ride of goof-ups, tiffs and adorable moments, “Mangalam Dangalam” is all about the boy wooing and, hopefully, winning over his prospective father-in-law.
