MUMBAI— Sony SAB’s weekday sitcom “Jijaji Chhat Per Hain” brings an interesting adventure for its viewers this week. The entire family is off for a train journey to Kumbh Mela. However, it is not a smooth ride with Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) having an upset stomach and the brakes of the train failing.
Murari (Anup Upadhyay) has planned to take his family and eight sinners from Chandni Chowk to Kumbh Mela. With this, Elaichi’s (Hiba Nawab) wish of traveling with Pancham seems to come true. Pancham is dealing with an upset stomach and misses the train, but somehow makes it at the following station.
With romance blooming between couples, in the train, a terrible news comes that the train’s brakes have failed and everyone plans to pour their hearts out as it might be their last day, alive, although there is one way to save everyone. What is it that one way that can save everyone?
Nikhil Khurana, playing the role of Pancham said, “Murari has decided to take eight sinners to Kumbh Mela for his shop’s progress, and Pancham is busy proving himself to be one. This train journey is going to be a rollercoaster ride with guaranteed entertainment for the audiences.”
Nawab, playing the role of Elaichi, said, “The upcoming episodes are full of excitement and errors. We have had a lot of fun shooting for this track as it was away from the set. The viewers are going to enjoy a lot as well, as Pancham and Elaichi struggle to go on the journey together.”
Upadhyay, playing the role of Murari, said, “Chandni Chowk is all set to visit Kumbh Mela, but the journey is full of surprises for everyone. It will be surely entertaining for the audiences to watch if they make it to Kumbh Mela or not.”
