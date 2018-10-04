MUMBAI— According to news on a portal, Sony Entertainment Television’s “Dil Hi Toh Hai” will soon go off air, due to obvious low viewership rating numbers.
The Balaji Telefilms’ serial starring Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani will be wrapped up very soon. The portal mentions that apart from the ratings there is another allied reason: high costs of production. The show had a mammoth publicity hype before the release, with each new entrant being announced with a media release, and it was touted as the television version of an extremely popular family romance.
Well, as we have seen even in the past, remakes (or rather prolonged extensions!!) inspired by popular 120 minute-plus films usually do not work.
