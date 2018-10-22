MUMBAI — “Vighnaharta Ganesh” recently completed 300 episodes and the team is riding high. Malkhan Singh, who plays Lord Shiva, put up a post on social media expressing his joy and congratulating his team over the success and shared a picture of the cake. Akanksha Puri and others from cast were present on the set during the celebration.
The serial went on air Aug. 22, 2017. Produced by Abhimanyu Singh under the banner of Contiloe Entertainment, the Sony LIV show also airs in Tamil as “Vinayagar” and airs on Sun TV from October 2017. It tells some untold stories about Lord Ganesh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.